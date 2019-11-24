Radar
free things to do toronto

5 free things to do in Toronto this week

Free things to do in Toronto this week mean putting that money away and having fun on the cheap. You can catch a huge fireworks show at Cavalcade of Lights or check out the Beaches all lit up. The CP Holiday Train is rolling through and Union Station is getting a huge new skating rink.

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • CP Holiday Train
      November 28
      CP Holiday Train
      A big Canadian Pacific freight train is getting cute for the holidays with hundreds of Christmas decorations strewn across it, stopping in Toronto. Donations are appreciated.
      Lambton Yard Office
    • Union Station Skating Rink
      November 29 - January 4
      Union Station Skating Rink
      Lace up for the opening of Toronto's newest outdoor skating rink as Union Station welcomes in folks to zip across the ice free of charge.
      Union Station
    • Light Up The Beach
      November 29 - February 23
      Light Up The Beach
      The Beaches is getting into the holiday spirit as the annual lights festival returns with thousands of twinkling lights that will line the boardwalk.
      The Beaches Boardwalk
    • Cavalcade of Lights
      November 30
      Cavalcade of Lights
      The dark night sky is about to be lit up during this free fireworks show alongside the first lighting of the Christmas tree, music and skating.
      Nathan Phillips Square
    • Tunnel of Glam
      December 1 - January 6
      Tunnel of Glam
      Back again is this sparkly walkthrough to feature over 14 million reversible sequins covering the entire space.
      Yonge + St. Clair
    Lead photo by

    Sue Holland
