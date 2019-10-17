A magical holiday train is coming to Toronto

The decked-out, celebratory CP Holiday Trains will be making their way through Canada and the U.S. again this year, because nothing says 'holiday spirit' like a lit-up train that provides food to the less fortunate.

Since 1999, the trains have been travelling across North America and entertaining residents from all over the continent — while simply asking attendees to donate money or food to their community food banks.

They've now raised more than $15.8 million and collected 4.5 million pounds of food while doing so.

This year, both trains will depart from Montreal on November 25, and they'll stop in more than 100 communities before ending on December 17 (Canada) and 18 (U.S.).

The Canadian train will make its way to Toronto on November 28, and it'll stop at 750 Runnymede Rd., in front of CP Lambton Yard office, at 8:30 p.m. for performances by Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo.

"The CP Holiday Train is a program that our 13,000-strong CP family has immense pride in bringing to communities every year," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Access to nutritious food is a basic necessity, and food bank usage is on the rise across North America. The CP Holiday Train program is our way to help in the fight against hunger by growing awareness of this issue and providing a fun and engaging way for the public to show their support."