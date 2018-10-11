Sports & Play
Magical holiday train is coming to Toronto

What's more festive than a magical train lit up with holiday lights, making its way across snowy Canada to help give food to the less fortunate? Only two magical trains lit up with holiday lights, of course. 

CP's holiday trains will once again be making their twin voyages across both Canada and the U.S., stopping in 164 communities along the way. Both begin in Montreal, with the Canadian train starting November 27 and the U.S. train starting November 25.

The Canadian holiday train will pass through Toronto on November 29 from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., making a stop at CP Lambton Yard, located at 750 Runnymede Road. 

At each stop, visitors are encouraged to bring a food donation for a local charity. Attendance is completely free, and the event will feature live performances and Canadian artists Terri Clark, Sierra Noble, and Kelly Prescott.

