Radar
Martha Stortz
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Martha Stortz
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto today are perfect for bridging the gap between Christmas and New Year's. With weird comedy, classic films, and club nights on the docket, the party doesn't stop until you do. 

Lead photo by

The Wizard of Oz

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto today

21 things to do in Toronto this weekend

The top 9 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this January

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 free things to do on New Year's Eve in Toronto

Boxing Day events in Toronto for 2018

Christmas Day events in Toronto for 2018

15 things to do in Toronto this week