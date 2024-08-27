Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
shaq toronto

Shaq is coming to Toronto for a DJ set next month

Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Though he may be better known for his skills on the court than behind a mixtable, legendary former pro-basketballer Shaquille (Shaq) O'Neill is coming to Toronto to host a DJ set.

Going by his stage name, DJ Diesel, larger-than-life pro baller, Shaq will be pumping up the party in Toronto next month for a one-night-only engagement.

Hanging up his sneakers for speakers, Shaq has actually been creating music for some time, dropping his debut solo album Shaq Diesel in 1993 and his latest, an EDM album called Gorilla Warfare, in 2023.

The show will be taking place at Rebel on Sept. 29, but presale will kick off on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m., so be sure to sign up to be notified when when tickets drop, because they likely won't stick around for long.

This isn't the first time DJ Diesel has made an appearance in the Six — back in 2018, Shaq graced the stage at Cabana Pool Bar with a set.

Shaq is also a well-documented lover of Toronto — and, apparently, the women who live here.

He's been spotted out and about in the city plenty of times in the past, including stopping by a Caribana party with former teammate, Lebron James.

Lead photo by

Ted Alexander Somerville/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Shaq is coming to Toronto for a DJ set next month

People think Ontario pop-punk legend Deryck Whibley will be new lead singer of Linkin Park

Rumours swirl that Oasis will perform in Toronto for 2025 reunion tour

Model/Actriz: The new face of heavy music is here

One of Toronto's favourite record shops didn't disappear it just relocated

There's a free outdoor music festival in Toronto this weekend

The biggest electronic music festival of the summer returns to Toronto this week

50 Cent put on a show in Toronto but left fans wanting more