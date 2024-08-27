Shaq is coming to Toronto for a DJ set next month

Though he may be better known for his skills on the court than behind a mixtable, legendary former pro-basketballer Shaquille (Shaq) O'Neill is coming to Toronto to host a DJ set.

Going by his stage name, DJ Diesel, larger-than-life pro baller, Shaq will be pumping up the party in Toronto next month for a one-night-only engagement.

Hanging up his sneakers for speakers, Shaq has actually been creating music for some time, dropping his debut solo album Shaq Diesel in 1993 and his latest, an EDM album called Gorilla Warfare, in 2023.

The show will be taking place at Rebel on Sept. 29, but presale will kick off on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m., so be sure to sign up to be notified when when tickets drop, because they likely won't stick around for long.

This isn't the first time DJ Diesel has made an appearance in the Six — back in 2018, Shaq graced the stage at Cabana Pool Bar with a set.

Shaq is also a well-documented lover of Toronto — and, apparently, the women who live here.

He's been spotted out and about in the city plenty of times in the past, including stopping by a Caribana party with former teammate, Lebron James.