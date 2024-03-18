10 must-see concerts at Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Centre this summer
Concerts in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Centre feature some of the biggest names performing in the city.
While summer might feel far away with the chilly weather seeming to want to stick around, there are a ton of great concerts coming to Scotiabank Arena and the Rogers Centre, as well as Budweiser Stage, in the warmer months.
Here are my picks for the top can't-miss concerts at the city's largest venues this summer.
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .