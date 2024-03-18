10 must-see concerts at Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Centre this summer

Concerts in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Centre feature some of the biggest names performing in the city.

While summer might feel far away with the chilly weather seeming to want to stick around, there are a ton of great concerts coming to Scotiabank Arena and the Rogers Centre, as well as Budweiser Stage, in the warmer months.

Here are my picks for the top can't-miss concerts at the city's largest venues this summer.