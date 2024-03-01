Music
Huge throwback hip hop festival is taking over a Toronto park this summer

A massive music festival featuring some of the biggest hip hop and rap artists of the past three decades is returning to Toronto this summer, and the lineup is wild.

The Hot in Toronto Festival, formerly known as Hot in Herre, is returning to Downsview Park this summer for their second year of throwback hip hop in the sun.

The festival, which last year featured hip hop heavy hitters like Nelly, Akon and Rick Ross is going bigger and better this year, with a brand new lineup and general improvements to the festival like additional washrooms, food vendors, and bars.

At this year's festival, you can catch sets from Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Lil Jon, Lil Kim, Fabolous, Mya, Mario and Bow Wow, as well as some yet-unknown special guests. How's that for a throwback?

Tickets to the festival are already on sale through the Hot in Toronto website, and are priced at $240 for a General Admission all-day pass or $350 for VIP, which includes a designated VIP viewing area and entrance and private bar and bathrooms.

This year's Hot in Toronto Festival is taking place on Saturday, June 22.

@hotinherre.ca
