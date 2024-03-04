Music
A Barbie movie concert is coming to Toronto this summer

The Barbie Movie concert in coming to Toronto for a one-night engagement this summer to give this city the Kenergy it needs.

Had enough of Barbie yet? Me neither, which is why it's particularly exciting that, on August 11, Barbie The Movie: In Concert is arriving in the city, for one night of all things pink and proudly girly.

Don your brightest pinks and strap on your roller blades to head to the Budweiser Stage to see the movie that broke the internet in an entirely new light.

Whether you haven't seen the movie yet or are on your tenth re-watch (I fall into the latter category,) prepare your tissues as you watch the movie with live acompaniment by the Barbieland Sinfonetta, an "all-women, majority women-of-colour orchestra," according to the production.

If you, like me, felt like the one thing detracting from your Barbie viewing experience was the stigma of singing out loud in the theatre, now is your chance to belt "I'm Just Ken," along with Ryan Gosling.

Tickets for the concert go on presale on March 7 at 10 a.m. with select exclusive presales opening on March 5 at 10 a.m. General sale opens on March 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Lead photo by

DFree via Shutterstock
