Toronto is home to Taylor Swift dance parties and there's a very special one coming up

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift dance parties in Toronto are popping up like mushrooms in the city, but nothing tops the original.

Toronto's 'TSwiftDanceParty' started as a way for organizers Victoria Morton and Miri Makin to throw "the kind of event [they'd] always dreamt of attending [themselves,]" but in the years since, as Swift-mania has grown, so too have the dance parties.

For the first event, Miri tells blogTO that she and Victoria "rented a small basement bar on King Street in Toronto, with ticket proceeds going to Daily Bread Food Bank." The event sold out in seconds.

"We thought it was a glitch!" says Miri.

What started as a small, casual event to raise money for charity has now ballooned to events held all across the country and over $100,000 raised for charity.

"Since that first event we've hosted over 60,000 Swifties at 85 events in 23 cities across 9 provinces, raising $130,000+ for charity," says Miri, with the charities supported including CAMH, Planned Parenthood, and Kids Help Phone, to name only a few.

The events are more than your average night club playing Taylor Swift songs, though, and that's what Miri believes has contributed to their huge popularity.

"I think a big part of it is that Vic and I are real fans. We throw events that we would want to attend ourselves," she tells blogTO. "We don’t do this because it's our job, we do this because we love it."

Not only that, but at any given event you can expect T.S.-themed cocktails, costume contests, balloon drops and DJs who "play the deep cuts Taylor fans want to hear."

2024 will be a big year for Taylor Swift and, subsequently, for Vic and Miri, with events planned in 11 Canadian cities to celebrate the release of Swift's upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department.

For fans in Toronto, the TTPD TSwift Dance Party will be taking place on April 20 at the Pearl, but, in true Taylor form, there are only a handful of tickets left, so you'll want to act fast.

Otherwise, you'll have to join the hordes of Swifties (including Vic and Miri) who are waiting on baited breath for the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) for the next TSwift Dance Party tour.