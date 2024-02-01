Michael Bublé says he's high on mushrooms during NHL All-Star event in Toronto

Michael Bublé may have had more fun than he anticipated at the kickoff to the 2024 NHL All-Star festivities in Toronto on Thursday night.

The 48-year-old Canadian crooner and sparkling water spokesperson — who is one of four celebrity team captains — shocked assembled media at the kick-off event to All-Star Weekend when he admitted that he was flying high on an unexpectedly strong dose of magic mushrooms.

"My buddy told me this is just a micro dose of mushrooms and he was lying," said Bublé.

"So I'll be honest, I thought I was in Blades of Glory for most of the time that I was out there until it sort of settled down. And then I realized holy shit, I am at the NHL All-Star game."

Comedian Will Arnett — another celeb captain — then cuts in, joking, "You know, it just occurs to me that... through all the incredible songs that you've done over the years and all the hearts of women that you won over around the world, with all that talk about fantasy hockey you lost them all in one sentence."

"It all just evaporated. Years of building it up and it's just gone."

Bublé, still grinning, then seems to consider his many celebrity endorsements and family-friendly image, remarking, "The mushroom talk lost me all of my contracts."

Arnett, agreed, saying "Mushroom talk definitely lost you a lot of income."