Jennifer Lopez announces Toronto stop on upcoming North American tour

Jennifer Lopez is going on tour for the first time in five years and, good news for fans in Toronto, she'll be making a stop in our city.

Lopez is set to kick off her This Is Me... Now tour on June 26, playing her first show in Orlando before setting off to play shows all across North America.

JLo will be bringing her greatest hits to the stage, including new songs from her latest studio album, This Is Me... Now, which is set to drop on Feb. 16.

The tour will be stopping in 34 cities total, with just two Canadian stops, hitting the Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 2, before playing the Bell Centre in Montreal on Aug. 5.

With a couple of days between her Canadian tour dates, could JLo sightings in Toronto be in store? Only time will tell.

Presale for all dates of the This Is Me... Now kicks off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20 through Ticketmaster, with general sale opening on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.