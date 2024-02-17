Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jimmy kimmel beaches

Toronto band appearing on Jimmy Kimmel this week

Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A Toronto band will be appearing on Jimmy Kimmel this week, and the city is so proud.

The Beaches have been making a name for themselves in Toronto and beyond since 2009, and have been making waves recently due to the huge popularity of their viral hit Blame Brett.

The band, named after the neighbourhood in Toronto from which they hail, is taking on Los Angeles next, after announcing that they'll be appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.

The band performed under the name Done With Dolls (which you're sure to recognize if you were, as I was, an avid Family Channel watcher in the 2010s), before changing their name to The Beaches in 2013.

The Juno Award-winners are already garnering a massive outpouring of support from fans and proud fellow Toronto residents alike, who'll be sure to tune in for the live airing of the show.

You can tune in to support the local band at 11:35 p.m., Feb. 21 on ABC.

Lead photo by

ABC
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto band appearing on Jimmy Kimmel this week

Jennifer Lopez announces Toronto stop on upcoming North American tour

Huge electronic music festival is coming back to Toronto this summer

Usher is performing in Toronto for the first time in a decade

Canada's last Sam the Record Man could close and bring about end of brand

Famous post-grunge band that's become a huge meme announces Toronto tour date

Justin Timberlake adds Toronto tour date after angry fans lashed out

People 'totally disappointed' by how Taylor Swift ignored Celine Dion at the Grammys