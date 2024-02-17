Toronto band appearing on Jimmy Kimmel this week

A Toronto band will be appearing on Jimmy Kimmel this week, and the city is so proud.

The Beaches have been making a name for themselves in Toronto and beyond since 2009, and have been making waves recently due to the huge popularity of their viral hit Blame Brett.

UMMMMM WE’RE GONNA BE ON @jimmykimmellive NEXT WEEK???!??!???!!!!!



If you’re in LA, tickets are available for the LIVE TAPING ❤️❤️ here - https://t.co/1kMM5NkzxJ !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/XPuav2ri1x — The Beaches (@thebeaches) February 15, 2024

The band, named after the neighbourhood in Toronto from which they hail, is taking on Los Angeles next, after announcing that they'll be appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.

The band performed under the name Done With Dolls (which you're sure to recognize if you were, as I was, an avid Family Channel watcher in the 2010s), before changing their name to The Beaches in 2013.

The Juno Award-winners are already garnering a massive outpouring of support from fans and proud fellow Toronto residents alike, who'll be sure to tune in for the live airing of the show.

You can tune in to support the local band at 11:35 p.m., Feb. 21 on ABC.