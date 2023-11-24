The world's first Taylor Swift trivia escape room is coming to Toronto

A Taylor Swift-themed escape room is coming to Toronto — tailor-made for the Swifties in the city.

Courtesy of Trivia Escape Rooms on 1615 Dupont St., the room is available for advanced bookings before it officially opens on Dec. 13 (Taylor's birthday). It will run until April 13.

The room and its trivia were drawn from hours of consultation with many Taylor Swift fan groups and online communities. The Trivia Escape team has been working on the room for the last two and a half months.

"We work with a lot of niche TV shows, movies (and) video games. We've been playing around with the idea of doing a theme based off of music since we haven't gone into that territory yet. We wanted to do something based on fans," Darren Leu, the owner and gamemaster of Trivia Escape Rooms, says.

"There was going to be something around the Beatles, the fandoms around there, (or) Beyonce. And then we thought, 'Hey, you know, what's the biggest fandom ever right now?' Swifties."

According to Leu, the Junction location is the only trivia-based escape room in the world.

It promises an all-ages hour-long experience for anywhere between two to eight people. According to the website, the challenge is 'medium difficulty,' although Leu explained it's designed in a way that even the uninitiated fans in the room will be able to learn as they go.

While he didn't want to give away too much, he explained the first room is designed to be like Taylor's bedroom, with easter eggs in the form of posters and closets.

"Then you keep on playing through and you'll see what you would see at her concert," he says.

"You've decoded the snakes, the 13's and many other clues scattered for the Swift Fanbase," the online description reads, "but now you're tasked to help the world's biggest Swiftie to discover the ultimate secret!"

The team had been toying with the idea of making iterations of Taylor's trivia escape, where the questions and answers change in a few months based on the singer's albums. But for now, it's a singular experience.

Other escape rooms offered by the company at the moment include the video game-themed 1 UP Escape, the Sashay Escape based on RuPaul's Drag Race (it ends on Nov. 27) and Escape the Pound, where attendees can bring their pets along for the challenge.

Leu is open to adding more music-based escape rooms in the future. He also mentioned the company is currently working on a room based around director's trivia, and name-dropped Tim Burton as one director they might explore.

"I would really love to do the Beatles or even a gigantic genre. I would love to do... Canadian music trivia. Talk about Drake, Bieber (and) Avril Lavigne," he says.