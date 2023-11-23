Fans line up for hours outside Toronto club after Drake makes surprise appearance

Drake's surprise attendance at a Toronto club event over the weekend had throngs of fans lining up at all hours of the night hoping to catch a glimpse of the star, who was indeed out and about for a night back in his hometown.

While congestion on West Queen West is the norm on any given Friday or Saturday evening, it was pretty apparent that the masses standing outside a cluster of bars and restaurants near Dovercourt Road on November 17 was something out of the ordinary.

A video shared by Toronto police officer Bill Jung, who was called in to assist with crowd control, showed hordes of people huddling around the front of the Good Son at 1096 Queen St. W.

But, it was the establishment upstairs, Ultraviolet, that was where the action was.

"It was unannounced," Constable Jung told blogTO about the rapper's presence, noting that Fat Joe was actually the scheduled guest of honour that night.

Being just a few kilometres away at the Toronto Raptors home game against the Boston Celtics that same night, it seems Drizzy decided at the last minute to stop by to hang with his friend (and outshine him).

Apparently, news of the 6ix god's arrival spread fast, with people still trying to get into the nightclub and spot the celeb well past last call.

"It's 3:50 a.m. and people are still lining up to get in," Jung wrote overtop of his clip panning across the crowds — a post that has garnered more than 18k views, along with being crossposted across socials.

"I guess I should have told them that Drake left two hours ago," he joked.