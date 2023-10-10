Music
Daniela Donayre
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto concerts

10 must-see concerts coming to Toronto this fall

Music
Daniela Donayre
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Concerts in Toronto this fall will have you dancing and singing your heart out. Legendary rock band KISS will make a stop in Toronto as part of their farewell tour. Shania Twain, Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias are also about to drop by for a show or two. 

Here's some of the most anticipated concerts coming to Toronto in the next few months.

  • Concerts
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Metric
      October 14
      Metric
      Prepare for an evening with Canadian band Metric, led by singer Emily Haines, as they bring an unforgettable night of synth-pop rock and catchy lyrics to the Concert Hall stage.
      The Concert Hall
    • Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Ricky Martin
      October 17
      Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Ricky Martin
      Latin American superstars Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin join forces as part of their Trilogy Tour. Make sure you wear your dancing shoes because it's sure to be a wild party!
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Shania Twain
      October 22
      Shania Twain
      Put on your best pair of country boots and make your way to the Scotiabank Arena for a night of country as iconic singer-songwriter Shania Twain brings the house down as part of her massive North American tour, Queen of Me.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Kesha
      November 6
      Kesha
      Grab a boozy drink at the bar before singing along to your favourite Kesha anthems as she makes a stop in Toronto's iconic History music venue as part of her unapologetic Gag Order tour.
      History Toronto
    • Portugal. The Man: Canadian Tour 2023
      November 16
      Portugal. The Man: Canadian Tour 2023
      Groove to the indie rock vibes of Portugal. The Man as they hit the stage for an electrifying concert! Don't forget to grab a drink at the bar and arrive early if you want to catch Toronto-based rock band Good Kid as they open the show.
      History Toronto
    • The 1975
      November 18
      The 1975
      Put on your favourite 1975 tee, or buy one at the merch booth before dancing the night away as British rock band The 1975 delivers a memorable live performance as part of their At Their Very Best Tour.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • KISS
      November 22
      KISS
      Classic rock aficionados this is your last chance to experience the high-octane performance of rock and roll royalty as music legend KISS makes a stop in Toronto as part of their End of the Road farewell tour.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Romeo Santos
      November 25
      Romeo Santos
      Grab your significant other and head to Scotiabank Arena for a romantic night out. Sway your hips to the beat of smooth bachata as Latin sensation Romeo Santos performs seductive tunes from his most recent album Formula Vol. 3.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Mariah Carey
      November 27
      Mariah Carey
      Step into a winter wonderland and sing "All I want for Christmas is you!" at the top of your lungs as the queen of Christmas and multi-platinum singer Mariah Carey fills the Scotiabank Arena with a festive spirit as she performs some of her most iconic holiday tunes.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Doja Cat
      December 11
      Doja Cat
      Gather your squad for a night out filled with dancing and energizing pop tunes as award-winning rapper Doja Cat brings her Scarlet Tour to Toronto. Make sure to get there early if you want to buy some cute merch!
      Scotiabank Arena
    Lead photo by

    by Adrian Brestscher via @Shaniatwain
Lead photo by

by Adrian Brestscher via @Shaniatwain

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 must-see concerts coming to Toronto this fall

The 10 most incredible moments from Drake's concerts in Toronto

Drake suddenly walks away from music industry

Scotiabank Arena just suddenly changed its name but there's a catch

Drake reveals 21 Savage finally got green card ahead of Toronto concerts

Fans outraged after SZA cancels Toronto concert moments before show

Mariah Carey is coming to Toronto for the holidays with her Christmas concerts

Toronto bar known for its live music and patio is permanently closing