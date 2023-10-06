Drake suddenly walks away from music industry

Toronto's own Drake has announced that he's taking a break from music for "maybe a year."



The rapper revealed his plans for this break on Friday on SiriusXM, mere hours after releasing his new album, For All The Dogs.



"I love each and every one of you. And I probably won't make music for a little bit, I'm going to be honest," the five-time Grammy winner said.



"I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to, but I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I'm going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health first and foremost. And I’ll talk about that soon enough," he told his fans.



"Nothing crazy, but I want people to be healthy in life, and I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I just say what it is."



Drake said he has a lot of other things he would love to focus on, so he'll be locking the studio door for a little bit.



How long exactly? The rapper isn't sure yet, but it could be "maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer."

When asked about his new album, Drake said, "I'll keep it short and sweet. Please don't ask me what I feel if you can’t handle the real."



"I apologize in advance. That's probably the ultimate album title, too," he laughed.



He also had a message for his former lovers concerning his album.



"To all my exes — I'll tell you one thing: you know the value of every purse, but you definitely don’t know to value our work. God bless you all. I hope that these songs are songs that you can enjoy and you can tell people that they’re about somebody else."