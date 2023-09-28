Toronto bar known for its live music and patio is permanently closing

Following three years of electrifying and jazzy live performances in the heart of Kensington Market, The Oud & the Fuzz is permanently closing its doors this weekend.

The space, located at 21 Kensington Ave., highlighted Toronto's indie music scene through gatherings in its rustic patio, while at the same time honouring the Armenian heritage of its founders through cocktails, a menu provided by Karine's, and of course, music.

Armenian-Canadian brothers, Shaunti Raffi and Raz Tchakmak originally opened the bar at the height of the pandemic in 2020, with the venue's name drawing inspiration from a song by John Berberian, an Armenian-born oud musician from New York City known for fusing psychedelic jazz and traditional Armenian music.

The brothers began their journey as entrepreneurs with the launch of Antikka Cafe & Records on West Queen West in 2017, aiming to bring to life the relationship between the East and West.

In a heartbreaking announcement made to their Instagram page this week, the brothers revealed that the live music bar would be permanently closing its doors.

"Hi everyone, I'm sure some of you have heard the rumours that The Oud & the Fuzz will be closing, we're here to confirm that this weekend will be the last weekend that The Oud & the Fuzz will be operational," Raz said.

"We just wanted to come on here and say, firstly, The Oud & the Fuzz opened during a very difficult time," Shaunt added.

"It provided a space of solace and for gathering and for music when that was very inaccessible for a lot of people in the city, and we're really grateful to have had the opportunity to do that and provide that in this space."

The comments of the announcement were immediately flooded with lots of heartbroken reactions, with music lovers around the city sharing their admiration for the space and the memories it hosted over the years.

"The spirit of the Oud will live on in the streets of Kensington Market and in all of our hearts that were lucky enough to feel the warmth of those orange walls. My life changed because of the space you provided," one person wrote.

"I will forever cherish the friendships I made here," another comment reads.

The Oud & the Fuzz will officially close its doors following live music performances on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30.

The brothers will now focus their efforts on their latest live music venture, Tapestry, located just up the street at 224 Augusta Ave.