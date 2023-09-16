You'll soon be able to jam out to Pink Floyd music by candlelight in Toronto

Hot on the heels of a Pink Floyd exhibit announced earlier this year, the progressive rock band's music will soon be reverberating through Toronto's Parkdale Hall — this time by candelight.

It's not the first musical experience of this kind coming to the Six, either: Candlelight: The Best of Zelda is taking over the same venue on October 6 and 7, with tributes to ABBA, Queen, and Hans Zimmer also slated for later this year.

Tickets start at $25, but if the Rihanna and Taylor Swift editions are any indication, you might be better off nabbing them soon to avoid disappointment (seriously — they're selling fast).

In case music ain't your speed and you prefer to get more "immersive" with your experiences, you can also check out Divina Dalì (which is on at Brookfield Place throughout the month of September), or Bubble Planet if you're on the hunt for new Insta content.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Pink Floyd will be hitting Parkdale Hall on September 29 and October 20, 2023.