Music
Victoria Kuglin
Posted 5 hours ago
olivia rodrigo tour toronto

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts tour is officially coming to Toronto

It's official: Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Toronto.

Hot on the heels of a big night at the 2023 VMAs where the artist took home an award for Best Editing for her single "vampire" (plus five other nominations!), the news of her Guts tour landing in the six was announced just this morning.

Joining Rodrigo on stage will be Chappell Roan, so you can expect the glitter to really fly.

And while you can't snag tickets just yet, what you can do is register for pre-sale (and we suggest you do, because there's a good chance they'll fly off the shelves like hotcakes the minute they're available).

You can also register for American Express Early Access if you want first dibs on tickets once they're released.

Registration ends on September 17, and the concert's currently set for March 29, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena.

