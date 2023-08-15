Toronto getting candlelight concert themed after massive video game franchise

On September 1, Toronto's Candlelight Concerts series is bringing a new live experience to the city's Parkdale Hall: The Best of Zelda.

In case the title theme song isn't already playing in your head, it definitely will be after, as solo pianist Shane O'Regan tickles the ivories and brings classic tunes from the cult-fave game to life.

While later editions and sequels to the game have surged in popularity, die-hard fans will probably enjoy the nod to lesser-known faves, like the cell-shaded Wind Waker and the unforgettable Ocarina of Time.

In fact, you'll get to hear melodies from the entire Legend of Zelda suite, including Majora's Mask, Twilight Princess, Skyward Sword, and Breath of the Wild.

The event comes hot on the heels of other immersive exhibits and experiences, like Divina Dalì and Banksyland, that have cropped up around the city this summer.

Tickets for the Best of Zelda start at $25, but if you're keen on getting close to the stage, those seats will run you $55 (there are four seating zones to choose from, with tickets ranging from $25-$55).

Candlelight: The Best of Zelda is coming to Parkdale Hall on September 1, October 6, and October 7.