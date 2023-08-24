A Toronto TikToker asked the Jonas Brothers about their favourite Toronto spots

When Toronto-based TikToker Rebecca Tandon scored an invite to the Jonas Brothers' concert, she had no idea she was in for a whirlwind experience that would get her up close and personal with the trio.

"I do music content in the city, so they brought a bunch of us influencers to the show," Tandon told blogTO.

The Jonas Brothers rolled up on a golf cart, and according to Tandon, "were chill and down to Earth."

"They said 'hi' to every single person there. Even people who weren't content creators," Tandon recounted.

She didn't let the opportunity to make a couple of iconic TikTok videos with the stars while backstage, and she got to grill them about Toronto.

In her video with Kevin Jonas, Rebecca asked him, "What's your favourite thing about Toronto?" And the oldest Jonas brother did not disappoint with his answer.

"I love the food, love the people, love the shopping," Kevin answered her before adding, "We spent a lot of time here, you know. We filmed Camp Rock here."

Most of Camp Rock was filmed in Ontario, particularly in the YMCA Camp Wanakita in Haliburton and Kilcoo Camp in Minden.

Because of the filming location, the brothers have spent an extended amount of time in Canada, so much so that Joe Jonas even gave a special shout-out to a Toronto restaurant.

Fresh, a popular vegetarian hotspot, got an unexpected boost from Joe. Fans were loving it and even the owner was on cloud nine, hinting at a Joe Jonas burger.

"I really like going to that place, Fresh. They have this vegan burger that I really like," Joe says in Tandon's video.

He even complimented Toronto for having "the nicest people on the planet."

Since posting the video, the owners of Fresh have reached out to Tandon, thanking her for the video. In the comment section, they replied to a comment and wrote in all caps, "OH MY GOD JOE WE LOVE YOU TOO."

Under another comment, they wrote, "We might have to rename this burger." One commenter suggested the name "The Joe Bro Burger" and Fresh said they liked the name.

Lastly, Tandon spoke with Nick. In her video, which now has over 1.1 million views, she asked him about his favourite Indian food, and his answers would make Priyanka Chopra proud.

Nicks's answer included three foods in particular: paneer, lamb biryani and dosa.

Rebecca's takeaway? "It's different when a celeb comes to your city, even more when they answer questions with genuine excitement."