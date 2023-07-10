Music
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto beyonce concert

Standstill traffic for Beyoncé concert in Toronto had people peeing on the highway

Music
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Thousands of Beyoncé fans —  dressed in all their best silver attire and collectively known as the "Beyhive" — poured into Rogers Centre over the weekend for the first two North American shows of the Renaissance World Tour.

The two-and-a-half hour-long concert celebrates Beyoncé's seventh studio album, Renaissance, as well as top-charting songs across her entire discography.

Securing a seat at the sold-out tour proved to be quite the challenge for die-hard Beyoncé fans, who had to grapple with sky-high ticket prices, greedy scalpers, and standstill traffic on the day of the show. 

In a video shared with blogTO, multiple fans can be seen exiting their vehicle — which is completely trapped in a gridlock on the Gardiner Expressway ramp — just to use the bathroom. 

"We've never seen this before, they're peeing and they're pooing," a person can be heard saying in the video. "They got off the ramp here and ran to go poo and pee. Totally grossed out by this scene." 

Many fans who were running late for the concert were also filmed completely ditching their Ubers and taxis in an effort to reach Rogers Centre faster by foot. 

Images of the downtown core in the hours preceding and after the concert shows bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Gardiner Expressway, Lake Shore Boulevard, and Spadina Avenue. 

"Beyoncé really shut down the city because what manner of traffic is this?" one fan wrote on Twitter

"The traffic in Toronto is insane... Beyoncé impact. I've [never] seen it like this. Stuck in traffic for an hour," another person said

Beyoncé will head to Philadelphia on July 15 for the next stop of her highly-anticipated North American tour before finally wrapping up on Oct. 1 in Kansas City.

Lead photo by

Shared to blogTO
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Standstill traffic for Beyoncé concert in Toronto had people peeing on the highway

Popular record shop in Toronto is closing

Justin Trudeau sends personal message to Taylor Swift asking to bring her tour to Canada

Taylor Swift announces new tour dates and Toronto still not included

K-Pop fans line up around the block for popular girl group TWICE in Toronto

Madonna postpones world tour that was supposed to hit Toronto this summer

Jully Black changes lyrics to 'O Canada' again while performing in Toronto

Rolling Loud not returning to Toronto in 2023 and fans are pissed