Standstill traffic for Beyoncé concert in Toronto had people peeing on the highway

Thousands of Beyoncé fans — dressed in all their best silver attire and collectively known as the "Beyhive" — poured into Rogers Centre over the weekend for the first two North American shows of the Renaissance World Tour.

The two-and-a-half hour-long concert celebrates Beyoncé's seventh studio album, Renaissance, as well as top-charting songs across her entire discography.

Securing a seat at the sold-out tour proved to be quite the challenge for die-hard Beyoncé fans, who had to grapple with sky-high ticket prices, greedy scalpers, and standstill traffic on the day of the show.

In a video shared with blogTO, multiple fans can be seen exiting their vehicle — which is completely trapped in a gridlock on the Gardiner Expressway ramp — just to use the bathroom.

Traffic was so bad during Beyoncé concert in Toronto people were peeing on the Gardiner ramp - 📹 Shared to blogTO pic.twitter.com/g5EyLCOF2m — blogTO (@blogTO) July 10, 2023

"We've never seen this before, they're peeing and they're pooing," a person can be heard saying in the video. "They got off the ramp here and ran to go poo and pee. Totally grossed out by this scene."

Many fans who were running late for the concert were also filmed completely ditching their Ubers and taxis in an effort to reach Rogers Centre faster by foot.

TELL BEYONCÉ TO WAIT I'M STUCK IN TRAFFIC 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Lindsay (@Lindsay03087067) July 8, 2023

Images of the downtown core in the hours preceding and after the concert shows bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Gardiner Expressway, Lake Shore Boulevard, and Spadina Avenue.

Aerial views of downtown Toronto from the CN Tower observation deck on night 1 of Beyoncé’s #RenaissanceWorldTour.



Bumper to bumper cars on every street.



Bey said she’d shut the city down and she did! pic.twitter.com/1P9SBQS2Ei — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) July 9, 2023

"Beyoncé really shut down the city because what manner of traffic is this?" one fan wrote on Twitter.

"The traffic in Toronto is insane... Beyoncé impact. I've [never] seen it like this. Stuck in traffic for an hour," another person said.

Beyoncé will head to Philadelphia on July 15 for the next stop of her highly-anticipated North American tour before finally wrapping up on Oct. 1 in Kansas City.