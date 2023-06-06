Win tickets to The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains

The legendary band Pink Floyd has sold millions of albums worldwide and has gone on to transform rock and roll music with their experimental sonics.

New to the city, The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains has seen more than half a million visitors in London, Rome, Madrid, Los Angeles and Montreal. Opening at the Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place, Toronto can experience this mesmerizing show starting June 16.

Want to go? You're in luck. We've partnered with The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains to give away two (2) tickets to six (6) lucky blogTO readers.

Check out all the contest details here.