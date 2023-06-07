Music lovers rejoice, because Toronto's highly-anticipated AFROWAVETO music festival returns this summer for a third time.

Since starting in 2021, the festival has mainly featured R&B and hip-hop musicians (Grammy-winning artist Sean Paul headlined in 2022).

But this year, the lineup will look a bit different.

It'll be loaded with Toronto-based and international Latin artists and DJs that will make you feel those summer vibes and will be headlined by Colombian-born singer/songwriter and rapper Blessd.

Here are some of the other artists also performing this year:

The one-day event will be held on June 17 at HISTORY.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on June 17th, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. General Admission tickets start at $90. Check out the AFROWAVETO website for more information.