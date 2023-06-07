Music
Aswin Nair
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
AFROWAVETO

Toronto's AFROWAVETO summer music festival will feature a massive Latin lineup

Music
Aswin Nair
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Music lovers rejoice, because Toronto's highly-anticipated AFROWAVETO music festival returns this summer for a third time.

Since starting in 2021, the festival has mainly featured R&B and hip-hop musicians (Grammy-winning artist Sean Paul headlined in 2022).

 But this year, the lineup will look a bit different.

It'll be loaded with Toronto-based and international Latin artists and DJs that will make you feel those summer vibes and will be headlined by Colombian-born singer/songwriter and rapper Blessd

Here are some of the other artists also performing this year:

The one-day event will be held on June 17 at HISTORY

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on June 17th, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. General Admission tickets start at $90. Check out the AFROWAVETO website for more information.

Lead photo by

Keemya Parsa via AFROWAVETO
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto's AFROWAVETO summer music festival will feature a massive Latin lineup

Queens of the Stone Age are rolling into Toronto this summer

10 must-attend concerts at NXNE 2023 in Toronto

Iconic rock band Tool is coming to play Scotiabank Arena in Toronto this fall

Win tickets to The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains

People can relate after Drake's credit card was declined during a livestream

The Weeknd gets dragged for his role in The Idol on HBO

The Toronto Jazz Festival is shutting down streets for more than 100 free concerts