Music
Raavya Bhattacharyya
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Summer Music in the Garden

Toronto is getting a free outdoor music festival next to the waterfront

Music
Raavya Bhattacharyya
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto is set to host a free outdoor music festival this summer featuring 18 free concerts.

Summer Music in the Garden (SMIG), organized by Harbourfront Centre, is returning to the city on June 21, marking its 22nd year.

The free concerts will take place at the Toronto Music Garden on most Thursdays and Sundays between June and August.

Expect to find a variety of musical styles by both emerging and established artists. From contemporary indigenous classical music to Arabic jazz, blues and reggae, SMIG is set to be a versatile musical experience right next to the waterfront.

From a candlelight concert series to this outdoor music festival, Toronto in the summer is a paradise for music-lovers.

The event kicks off with a special concert on June 21 featuring  Canada’s first Inuk professional classical singer, Deantha Edmunds. SMIG is curated by Gregory Oh, a Toronto-based pianist, conductor and teacher.

Aside from access to the free concerts, you can also get free guided tours of the Toronto Music Garden.

Visit the official website for more information on the performances.

Lead photo by

Harbourfront Centre
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto is getting a free outdoor music festival next to the waterfront

A bartender and his brass band has become a staple at Toronto street festivals

This group is mixing Pride with gospel music and Toronto is loving it

Toronto rapper honoured with Social Justice Award at Canadian Music Week

Toronto is getting a Pink Floyd exhibition as co-founder Roger Waters under investigation

Outdoor candlelight concert series is coming to Toronto as part of global tour

PARTYNEXTDOOR brings out Drake during Toronto show and fans lost it

This local DJ collective wants to make Toronto a rave city