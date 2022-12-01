Candlelight concert series are coming to Toronto as part of global tour

Have you ever wanted to hear music from some of your favourite artists or film scores in a unique setting?

Well, make sure to grab tickets to a new candlelight concert series that will feature musicians paying tribute to popular artists, film scores, plays and more.

What is the event?

Fever is hosting a series of intimate candlelight concerts performed by live musicians in some of Toronto's iconic venues.

The concert series features string musicians and sometimes live bands paying tribute to popular artists, films and plays including ABBA, Beyoncé, The Nutcracker, and Romeo and Juliet.

Listen to live music in a multisensory atmosphere where the venue is lit by dozens of candles to give a more intimate yet romantic setting.

Ticket options

Tickets and information about the different concert series are available online. Tickets start at $30 for the hour concert.

Doors open 45 minutes before the concert, with seating on a first come first serve basis for each seating zone.

When and where

The candlelight concert series is coming to Toronto on selected nights starting December 3 through March 7.

Each concert is set in a different venue across Toronto including Metropolitan Community Church and Paradise Theatre so make sure to check where your concert will be held that night.