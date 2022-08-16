Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Toronto next month but not for a concert

Olivia Rodrigo is making her way to Toronto next month, but it's not for another Sour Tour.

The Grammy award-winning songstress is coming to the city to induct her hero Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Rodrigo brought out Morissette while performing in Los Angeles to sing the latter artist's 1995 hit You Outta Know together on stage in May as a surprise performance during her Sour Tour.

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame announced the induction of Alanis back in May with a list of Canadian acts performing as part of the tribute to her music, including Alessia Cara, JP Saxe, Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, Jessie Reyez and much more.

Other inductees this year include Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster and Daniel Lavoie.

Tickets to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala are still available for those who want to catch a glimpse of Olivia Rodrigo and other musicians.

Tickets are priced starting at $46, but hurry, as this event sells out every year.

This year's gala will be held at Massey Hall on September 24.