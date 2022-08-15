Alicia Keys surprises Toronto fans with live appearance at Eaton Centre store

Coming off an amazing show last night at Budweiser Stage, Alicia Keys is making her way around the city, surprising fans.

On Monday, the 15-time Grammy award winner made an appearance at the Sephora store in Eaton Centre with a VIP event at the location.

Update from showing my niece around Toronto: Alicia Keys is at the Sephora in the Eaton Centre — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) August 15, 2022

Standing from the top level, videos show Keys waving to people below and snapping pictures with the long lines of excited fans.

Keys was there to promote her new skincare line Keys Soulcare, which boasts a ton of beauty products like serums, face washes and body creams.

Just last night Keys blew the top off Budweiser Stage and even sung and played the keyboard from a platform in the middle of the audience, specifically the 400 seats at the arena.

Went to #aliciakeys last night at #budweiserstage in #toronto and this incredible vocalist pops up next to us in Section 406 and we are just speechless. WOW. ⁦@aliciakeys⁩ pic.twitter.com/HWyDpEVKzA — Rani Turna, FCPA, FCA (@turna_rani) August 15, 2022

The "Fallin'" singer and composer is touring her new album Keys II, and the Toronto show was the first stop where Keys played new singles, including "Stay."

I LOVE the B stage!! I have so much fun with it. Played Stay from #KEYS2 for the first time yesterday in Toronto. Sick!!! https://t.co/YPgWcJoblP — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) August 15, 2022

She was one more Canadian tour stop, landing in Vancouver at the end of the month.

This isn't Keys' first surprise at a Toronto Sephora - she made the same appearance at the Bloor and Bay location this past spring.