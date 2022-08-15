Music
Alicia Keys surprises Toronto fans with live appearance at Eaton Centre store

Coming off an amazing show last night at Budweiser Stage, Alicia Keys is making her way around the city, surprising fans.

On Monday, the 15-time Grammy award winner made an appearance at the Sephora store in Eaton Centre with a VIP event at the location.

Standing from the top level, videos show Keys waving to people below and snapping pictures with the long lines of excited fans.

Keys was there to promote her new skincare line Keys Soulcare, which boasts a ton of beauty products like serums, face washes and body creams.

Just last night Keys blew the top off Budweiser Stage and even sung and played the keyboard from a platform in the middle of the audience, specifically the 400 seats at the arena.

The "Fallin'" singer and composer is touring her new album Keys II, and the Toronto show was the first stop where Keys played new singles, including "Stay."

She was one more Canadian tour stop, landing in Vancouver at the end of the month. 

This isn't Keys' first surprise at a Toronto Sephora - she made the same appearance at the Bloor and Bay location this past spring.

