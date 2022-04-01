Fashion & Style
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
alicia keys sephora toronto

Alicia Keys surprises her fans while visiting Sephora in Toronto

From Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, celebrity makeup and skincare lines have become very popular through the years. 

If you're looking to check out a new celebrity skin care line. Alicia Keys has just released one and to celebrate the launch of products in Canada, the singer-songwriter surprised her fans at a downtown Toronto Sephora.

Alicia Keys was seen visiting the Sephora located at Bloor Street West and Bay Street on March 31. Excited fans and employees lined the aisles of the store in hopes of getting a glimpse of the energetic singer.

Fans were more than excited to meet Keys at the launch and vice versa, with the singer taking a video with her fans to celebrate.

Those in attendance of the event were beaming ear to ear when meeting the singer.

Some Toronto-based influencers were also seen at the launch meeting Keys.

One fan wrote they wish they could have been at the event.

With a few desperately wanting to know how they could meet her while she's here.

One fan wrote that they'd be running down to Sephora to meet her.

There are a few Keys Soulcare events planned to happen in the GTA in the upcoming weeks with the Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, and Yorkdale Mall all holding events.

Keys Soulcare is now available at all Canadian Sephora locations and online so make sure to check it out the next time you're on the hunt for new products.

