Alicia Keys surprises her fans while visiting Sephora in Toronto

From Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, celebrity makeup and skincare lines have become very popular through the years.

If you're looking to check out a new celebrity skin care line. Alicia Keys has just released one and to celebrate the launch of products in Canada, the singer-songwriter surprised her fans at a downtown Toronto Sephora.

We are shining at full wattage in ALL Sephora Canada stores across Canada!



Canada, we can't wait for you to experience our offerings in IRL

Alicia Keys was seen visiting the Sephora located at Bloor Street West and Bay Street on March 31. Excited fans and employees lined the aisles of the store in hopes of getting a glimpse of the energetic singer.

First time back to Toronto in a minute!!!! I love it here!! Ran into Sephora Canada to celebrate Keys Soulcare launching in store!!!



Big vibes!!! @ your friends below who could use some special self-care love up here!!

Fans were more than excited to meet Keys at the launch and vice versa, with the singer taking a video with her fans to celebrate.

Those in attendance of the event were beaming ear to ear when meeting the singer.

And here's the surprise. I met Alicia Keys guys !!! she's honestly so beautiful, soft spoken and funny .. everyone go check out her new skincare line at sephora "Keys SoulCare"

Some Toronto-based influencers were also seen at the launch meeting Keys.

Such an honour meeting Alicia Keys at the Sephora Canada event tonight for the launch of Keys Soulcare

One fan wrote they wish they could have been at the event.

Ahhhhh wish I could have been there to see Alicia!!!!

With a few desperately wanting to know how they could meet her while she's here.

Where can I meet Alicia Keys in Toronto ??

One fan wrote that they'd be running down to Sephora to meet her.

Omg. Right down the street.

There are a few Keys Soulcare events planned to happen in the GTA in the upcoming weeks with the Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, and Yorkdale Mall all holding events.

Alicia Keys launches her Skin Care line at Sephora on Bloor yesterday.

Keys Soulcare is now available at all Canadian Sephora locations and online so make sure to check it out the next time you're on the hunt for new products.