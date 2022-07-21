Internet buzzes over Drake hilariously battling a swarm of bees in France

Even the bees in Saint Tropez were excited to see Drake.

The Toronto megastar was spotted partying it up in Saint Tropez until a swarm of buzzing bees interrupted the soiree.

Drake can be seen living the good life in the south of France, drinking and socializing in what looks like a beach-side cabana.

Stories from his Instagram show groups of people dancing and eating. Of course, a Canada flag is seen waving in the wind at Drake’s table.

But the party was temporarily interrupted by a gang of bees, rudely interrupting his vacay.

Even the bees in Saint-Tropez were excited to see Drake - 📹 Nick https://t.co/ns6jFJrJsJ #Drake pic.twitter.com/JK3WPflWDd — blogTO (@blogTO) July 21, 2022

Posted by Instagram user Nick Sorrillo, Drizzy can be seen dipping, diving and dodging away from the hoards of bees.

In true Drake fashion he doesn’t lift a finger as servers come rushing over to fan the bees away for him, napkins in hand.

Thankfully disaster was avoided and the party continued for Drake and his crew.