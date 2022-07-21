Music
Internet buzzes over Drake hilariously battling a swarm of bees in France

Even the bees in Saint Tropez were excited to see Drake.

The Toronto megastar was spotted partying it up in Saint Tropez until a swarm of buzzing bees interrupted the soiree.

Drake can be seen living the good life in the south of France, drinking and socializing in what looks like a beach-side cabana.

Stories from his Instagram show groups of people dancing and eating. Of course, a Canada flag is seen waving in the wind at Drake’s table.

But the party was temporarily interrupted by a gang of bees, rudely interrupting his vacay.

Posted by Instagram user Nick Sorrillo, Drizzy can be seen dipping, diving and dodging away from the hoards of bees.

In true Drake fashion he doesn’t lift a finger as servers come rushing over to fan the bees away for him, napkins in hand.

Thankfully disaster was avoided and the party continued for Drake and his crew.

Nick Sorrillo 
