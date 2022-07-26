Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
You can get cheap tickets to over 30 big concerts in Toronto with new Live Nation promo

Tickets to concerts in Toronto have been getting way too expensive lately, so you'll be glad to hear there's now a package available where you can see a ton of live music for less.

Live Nation is currently putting on their Summer's Live promotion, which allows you to book four tickets for $80 all in.

The lineup of availble shows under the promo just went live on July 26, and there are around 30 artists to choose from.

There are lots of opportunities to get your throwback on with artists like Sean Paul, Goo Goo Dolls, Jack White, Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction. Other acts you can see for the low $80 ticket package price include Carly Rae Jepsen, The Black Keys, Blue Rodeo and OneRepublic.

You can even laugh a little with the option to book tickets to see comedians like Jo Koy using the promo. It seems like the only catch is that you may be limited to a certain section with these tickets.

The shows will be scattered among several venues: Budweiser Stage, History, Scotiabank Arena, RBC Echo Beach and Danforth Music Hall.

The offer ends on August 9, and you must select "4" tickets for the particular concert to reveal the promotion. So hurry to snap up your seats!

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
