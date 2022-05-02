Toronto student Nicolina Bozzo transforms into Disney's Ursula for American Idol and WOW

Eighteen-year-old singer and rising reality TV superstar Nicolina Bozzo continues to make Toronto proud as she gets closer and closer to winning it all on Season 20 of American Idol.

Last night's episode of the popular televised singing competition featured only songs from Disney films, chosen by contestants themselves to show off their theatrical sides.

Called "Disney night," this themed chapter of the competition happens every year, but never before has American Idol seen anything quite like what Bozzo brought to the stage on Sunday.

Rather than opt for a Broadway-style power ballad like 'Let it Go' or a jazzy bop like 'The Bare Necessities,' Bozzo channeled The Little Mermaid's Ursula for her performance, making history as the first-ever Disney villain to appear on Idol.

Her rendition of 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' was nothing short of spectacular — which we've kind of come to expect by this point. Bozzo has been stunning fans and judges alike with her voice all season and she's pegged by many to become the first ever Canadian American Idol.

The young singer, who actually hails from Vaughan but claims Toronto as her hometown on Idol, took the stage in a dramatic purple dress befitting of the character she'd chosen to belt out Ursula's spooky song surrounded by digital bubbles and smog.

And she didn't just sing it, she performed it, with all of the showmanship and theatricality Bozzo is fast becoming known for.

By the end of the song, the entire audience had exploded into a standing ovation.

"That was so good, it was scary," raved judge Katy Perry, herself dressed as Ariel from Disney's The Little Mermaid. "Honestly, I think you stole the show. That is how you do it. That's how you do show business: the entrance, the fog, the look... That was the best performance of the night so far."

Commenters all over the internet agreed, showering the TikTok and Instagram performer with praise once again.

"The drama!!!! The attitude!!! This for me is the best performance of hers. SHE UNDERSTOOD HER ASSIGNMENT," wrote one on YouTube. "One of the best performance of the night! Major goosebumps!!!"

"She impresses every round, but this time she fully left me speechless!" wrote another. "The outfit, the song choice, her enunciation — it all screams an absolute star."