Toronto student stuns American Idol judges again with heartfelt Billie Eilish song

Toronto student Nicolina Bozzo returned to the American Idol stage and once again wowed the judges this week.

Eighteen-year-old Bozzo's heartfelt rendition of Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" had the audience on their feet several times and judges were awed by her performance on American Idol's Hollywood Week episode, which aired on March 28.

Before taking the stage, Bozzo spoke about her home life and why she has so much emotion in her voice.

"Growing up my family was super close," Bozzo says. "We did everything together."

But all that changed about five years ago when her parents split up and got a divorce.

"Everything kind of went downhill with my family," she says. "It was something I loved that I just lost and a lot of emotions came with that. Through singing, I have learned to use those emotions for the better and not let them get me down."

Bozzo and her sisters moved in with their grandparents and her grandmother offers words of encouragement via a video message.

"Nicolina, I am so proud of you," her grandmother, Clara Bozzo says. "I know that you worked so hard for this."

With tears in her eyes, Bozzo says thank you. She says she wants to show her younger sisters that dreams can come true.

As she takes the stage, judge Katy Perry says, "Ah, I remember her, she's really good."

Her powerful, emotive voice drew hundreds of comments on YouTube.

"This girl's voice punches straight through your chest and wraps her vocals around your heart," wrote one person on YouTube. "She's an impeccable singer but its her command of the delivery that is so extraordinary."

On Instagram, Bozzo said the performance was everything she wanted and she has made it to the next round, duets.

"Let's all say a prayer that duets are just as good," she said, referring to the next round. Then she added: "I have a surprise for y'all coming very very soon!!"

Bozzo told the Aurora Banner that winning American Idol would change her family's lives for the best

"Winning American Idol would mean the world. I would be so honoured to be the first Canadian American Idol and represent Canada," she said.