Toronto singer wows judges on American Idol

A Toronto area singer recently brought three seasoned American Idol judges to their feet in a powerful audition.

As soon as Nicolina Bozzo, 18, stepped on the stage in an episode aired last week, she proudly tells the three American Idol judges — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — that she is from Toronto, Canada.

In the audition, Perry asks Bozzo for her "singing story."

"It's always been in my blood," Bozzo says.

I auditioned for season 20 of American Idol!🤩 The season premiere is on February 27th on ABC. Be sure to tune in to see what the judges had to say about me and if I got a GOLDEN TICKET!!🎫@americanidol @katyperry @lionelrichie @lukebryan @ryanseacrest #AmericanIdol #season20AI pic.twitter.com/D0vRW6NPg0 — nicolina bozzo (@NicolinaBozzo) February 18, 2022

She says singing is a family thing that she does with her two younger sisters.

Bozzo sings a powerfully emotive version of 'She Used to be Mine' written by Sara Bareilles for the Broadway musical Waitress.

When she finished, all three judges were on their feet applauding.

"Oh my gosh that was so good," says Perry who pointed to goosebumps on her leg during the audition. "I felt your whole life story in that song."

Perry adds that everyone has pain and sorrow but singing is about connecting to the heart.

"Girl that was just ridiculous," says Richie. "And the journey of your voice is what is so infectious. I am a fan of yours."

Bryan adds that Bozzo "is amazing."

"You're going to a place in your mind right before you sing and that's what big-time singers do," Bryan says.

"You're going to Hollywood!" Congratulations to @StElizabethRAP graduate @NicolinaBozzo on your amazing performance!! You make us very proud!https://t.co/6p6EqS6ZS0 — St. Elizabeth Catholic High School (@StElizabeth2013) February 28, 2022

Although she looked calm, Bozzo told Kiss 92.5 the audition was a big deal.

"Oh I was nervous, I was really nervous," she says.

But she reminded herself that she is a singer and musician, and this is what she loves to do. Bozzo said she was shocked that the judges gave her a standing ovation.

"I had no words," she said. "I am a Canadian on American Idol and now I have these three legends standing for me and telling me how great I was."

While Bozzo says she is from Toronto, she is actually from Vaughan, and the Mayor of Vaughan is claiming Bozzo as theirs.

Wishing Vaughan’s very own, @NicolinaBozzo the best of luck this Sunday on @AmericanIdol! #Vaughan will be cheering for you and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store. #Goodluck #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/Ztiz2wrGjk — Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua (@mbmayor) February 23, 2022

And the city has reason to be proud: she earned the golden ticket to the next level of the competition in Hollywood.

"You are what we have been looking for," said Richie.