Drake and The Weeknd reunite at birthday party in Vegas and fans smell a collab

Hopes of a future OVOXO project are back on the table, as far as fans of Drake and The Weeknd are concerned, after the Toronto natives (and rumoured frenemies) were spotted partying together at a birthday bash for the latter artist in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Drizzy himself shared a series of photos from the event on Monday, writing in his increasingly typical lyric-style caption format "We've done everything like it's nothing… isn't that something."

In addition to several photos of himself and his one-time protege/collaborator, Drake shared two photos featuring roulette tables — which we all know by this point he's rather fond of.

The Weeknd & Drake 🐐🐐🇨🇦

OVOXO Is Really Alive. pic.twitter.com/I06e82zoTj — Xo Chart (@XoChart) February 22, 2022

The Weeknd, who turned 32 on Feb. 16, is said to have thrown himself a pretty wild shindig at the opulent Delilah in Sin City on Saturday night.

A host of fellow artists were in attendance, including not only Drake but Future, Montreal's Kaytranada, members of Swedish House Mafia, and Simi Haze's Simi Khadra.

According to TMZ, Khadra and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) were spotted "making out like there was no tomorrow" around 2 a.m. that evening. Cute goss, to be sure, but what really has fans buzzing headed into the work week are those sweet pictures of Abel and Aubrey.

"That OVO and that XO is everything you believe in, I know"@theweeknd @Drake pic.twitter.com/4mfryxOA1k — The Weeknd Brasil (@SiteTheWeekndBR) February 21, 2022

Have the boys squashed their long-running, ill-defined beef? Is their work relationship back on solid ground? Was this simply a photo opp to promote The Weeknd's forthcoming Prime Video special, The Damn FM Experience?

It's hard to say, but fans of both artists are obviously hoping for something akin to a redux of the duo's 2011 smash hit Crew Love, among other collaborations.

Whatever the case, Drizzy did pick up the mic at some point to toast his fellow Torontonian superstar, stating: "I'm grateful not only to be here with my brothers but just grateful that the family is here back together, where we belong."

Drake give heartfelt toast at The Weeknd's 32nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/vqkyrVpL9b — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 21, 2022

If a new collab isn't already in the works between Drake and The Weeknd, the artists may want to consider it; there's certainly an appetite for the elusive OVOXO on Twitter.

"I've wanted a Drake and Weeknd collab album for damn near 10 years," wrote one fan in response to video footage from Saturday.

"If they drop some OVOXO I'm flashing my OVOXO tattoo like it's nobody's business," wrote another, "and you're gonna get the back story how I spontaneously got it in Toronto and Drake brought The Weeknd out and that was the last time it ever happened in the 6ix at OVOfest, yep that whole mf story."

Some, however, are simply pleased to see the two artists together again after so many individual successes and uncertaintly about their relationship.

"Seeing Drake & The Weeknd back hanging out w/ each other really warms my heart man," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"This my faniest tweet ever," said another, "but I'm happy Drake and The Weeknd chilling again."