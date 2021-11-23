Music
solaris winter music festival 2021

Toronto is getting a massive electronic music festival next to the water this winter

Why go shopping in a packed mall on Boxing Day when you can dance the night away to the hottest EDM tracks instead?

Toronto's Solaris Winter Music Festival is back this year on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27 for a two-night rave.

Zedd and Alesso are headlining this year with featured performances by Dzeko, Cheyenne Giles, Drezo, Borgore, BIJOU, and Nostalgix.

Solaris Winter Music Festival is back again at Rebel, the first time since 2019. The annual rave used to be at the Enercare Centre before it got moved to Polson Pier.

Unlike other big EDM events like Veld, the annual music festival is a 19+ event. 

Tickets start at $175 for general admission to both days of the festival. No single-day tickets are sold for this event so might as well party the night away on both days.

