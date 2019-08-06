This is the one moment at Veld in Toronto that went totally viral

Veld took over Downsview Park this weekend, and judging by the number of people that attended (it was one of the biggest to date), the event was total chaos.

Aside from some other notable moments—Cardi B arriving late before getting her mic cut off, people spending hours to leave the park after the concert—one performance in particular took the cake.

Jaden Smith, rapper and son of Jada and Will, hit Veld on Saturday to perform a song off his new album ERYS, and shaved his head onstage using an electric razor while the crowd went bonkers.

The 21-year-old has a penchant for hair acts (he brought his dreadlocks to the Met Gala one year as an accessory), so this is somehow not surprising.