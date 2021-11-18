Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up and Toronto is abuzz with thoughts

Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
shawn and camila break up

Toronto woke up to the news that hometown boy Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello had broken up, and we all certainly have thoughts.

The pair posted an official announcement to their Instagram stories last night, saying "We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one other as humans is stronger than ever."

It seems a bit insensitive to describe some reactions to the news as celebratory, but one person tweeted they were on their way to go clubbing in Toronto upon hearing about the breakup.

Mostly, people seem interested in their potential chance at a shot with notorious heartthrob Shawn Mendes.

While it's never cool to make assumptions about anyone's sexuality, of course potential new boyfriends for Shawn are keeping an eye on the newly single guy.

Some people are also saying they're considering moving to our fair city just for the chance to seduce Shawn.

Others with bigger hearts are expressing concerns...about what is happening to Tarzan, the couple's dog.

Ok, just kidding, some people are actually pretty sad about the whole thing. One person worried about how they'd listen to Shawn and Camila's holiday duet with the winter season upon us.

Apparently the pair also had a tradition of coming to Toronto for Christmas, which fans are worried might stop so they won't be able to get a glimpse of him on holiday.

I guess all we can hope is that Shawn will want to drown his sorrows with a guest bartending shift at a Toronto bar, and maybe want to make out with a few of the fine-looking people that live here.

Shawn Mendes

