Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up and Toronto is abuzz with thoughts

Toronto woke up to the news that hometown boy Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello had broken up, and we all certainly have thoughts.

The pair posted an official announcement to their Instagram stories last night, saying "We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one other as humans is stronger than ever."

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendez have broken up????? pic.twitter.com/XFcODECCqr — 🥀 (@k_kpopshvt) November 18, 2021

It seems a bit insensitive to describe some reactions to the news as celebratory, but one person tweeted they were on their way to go clubbing in Toronto upon hearing about the breakup.

totally convinced about moving to toronto after learning that shawn mendes is now single — 🌶 (@sabzi_sk) November 18, 2021

Mostly, people seem interested in their potential chance at a shot with notorious heartthrob Shawn Mendes.

Every toronto gay woke up today, and immediately set their Grindr “explore” location to Front and Bathurst to see if a black square became Shawn Mendes. — jjmike83 (@jjmike83) November 18, 2021

While it's never cool to make assumptions about anyone's sexuality, of course potential new boyfriends for Shawn are keeping an eye on the newly single guy.

can't talk rn, too busy flying to Toronto to find shawn mendes pic.twitter.com/Kif8DNUaNO — T!NG 👽 (@ShoeThing) November 18, 2021

Some people are also saying they're considering moving to our fair city just for the chance to seduce Shawn.

Is Tarzan again with Camila cause I know there were pics of Shawn in Toronto for his moms bday with Tar and now it seems Tar is again in Miami 😎? He is cute tho and Tar posts I read with C voice in my head. Strange she is awake this late in Miami tho its like 1 AM — Sucker for Shawmila love🦋🌻 (@EsterDiamond) November 13, 2021

Others with bigger hearts are expressing concerns...about what is happening to Tarzan, the couple's dog.

THEIR CHRISTMAS SOMF DUET WTF HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO LISTEN TO IT NEXT MONTH W/O SOBBING — 𝕵𝖆𝖟 (@jazlovesmila) November 18, 2021

Ok, just kidding, some people are actually pretty sad about the whole thing. One person worried about how they'd listen to Shawn and Camila's holiday duet with the winter season upon us.

and their tradition of coming to toronto every christmas is gonna stop : ( i live there so i thought i’d meet them, especially camila but i don’t think she’ll come back anytime soon — kristiana (@thislovesmila) November 18, 2021

Apparently the pair also had a tradition of coming to Toronto for Christmas, which fans are worried might stop so they won't be able to get a glimpse of him on holiday.

I guess all we can hope is that Shawn will want to drown his sorrows with a guest bartending shift at a Toronto bar, and maybe want to make out with a few of the fine-looking people that live here.