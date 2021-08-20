BTS cancels Toronto concert and fans are so upset

Toronto BTS fans were upset to learn recently that the K-pop group won't be performing in concert here as part of their Map of the Soul tour.

The entire world tour has unfortunately been cancelled, with ticket holders notified by email.

[Noitce] BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR Cancellation Information @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/khjYLsroCr — Soo Choi 🧈💜 (@choi_bts2) August 20, 2021

"Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned," reads an email from Bighit Music that's been posted online.

"Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul tour."

Awwww got an email about the cancellation of the BTS concert in Toronto. Awwww. — yee (@pistingyawow) August 20, 2021

Shows in Seoul were cancelled in February of last year, and the North American leg of the tour was postponed in March, with dates in Europe and Japan postponed prior to ticket sales.

I had tickets for both concert dates in Toronto 😭 now I feel like I'm in mourning...really cursing covid now...stupid pandemic ugh...I will try to wait patiently for a new tour and dred trying to get tickets again — samanthapeel (@sammipeel1989) August 20, 2021

It's a brutal blow to fans after a year of waiting hopefully for concerts, especially large scale ones, to return.

I feel sick I thought they were announcing the reboot. I had sound check seats in Toronto. I feel sick. I’m so upset. I can’t — lesley (@mintyfresh1346) August 20, 2021

Lots of people were clinging to this as one of few major events to look forward to right now.

we already planned a trip for toronto but i guess it’s not happening now. i feel relieved because cases are going up again but it’s sad because we waited for this. but that’s okay, we’ll really see each other soon bts and armys. 😞 — reader. 🌸 (@sujimblues) August 20, 2021

Some heartbroken people are tweeting about how they were going to come in from out of town for the show.

i was actually so ready to fly to toronto and everything. talked to parents and after days of persuasion they gave in. it’s just sad that we weren’t able to experience bts most anticipated work yet. next tour is gonna be hell — kae (@4orOclock) August 20, 2021

One person was even planning on flying in.

The fact that this was my first Kpop concert (first concert in general) and it’s been cancelled and now I’m back to being depressed 😭🥲#BTSARMY #bts #btsconcert#btstoronto #BTSTour — K🦋I’m Foive❣️Lo$er=Lo♡er (@lordhyunjinnie) August 20, 2021

Others say it was supposed to be their first ever BTS show, or K-pop show in general.

No, I had MetLife and Toronto. ☹️ But we will get to see them! I woke up today with determination.🤞🙏🏻 — Suga’sWhisper⁷ (@Osusannahh1) August 20, 2021

Still, some people are hopeful, saying they know they'll get a chance to see the band someday.

We were so looking forward to seeing you @BTS_twt for the first time in Toronto🇨🇦. Can only imagine how devastated the 7 of you are all feeling right now😔. Know that we will continue to love and support you in any way we can💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 #ARMYWillWaitForBTS pic.twitter.com/9WMwoudBCC — Teresa Laing (@teresalaing78) August 20, 2021

Others are even sympathizing with the band, saying it must be a tough situation for them and that they will continue to wait as long as it takes.

This was going to be my seat in D1 #Toronto ... this would never happen again ...

Like never #ARMYWillWaitForBTS forever@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/S0hAWOymgQ — ᴮᴱŽ⁷ ⟬⟭∞⟭⟬ 💛 (@sweetziena) August 20, 2021

Many people are lamenting over the great seats they snagged and now will never get to enjoy, one person posting a screenshot of where their seat would have been for the concert.

I was expecting it, but my 15 year old is going to be very bummed that @BTSW_official cancelled their postponed May 2020 concert in Toronto. I spent hours getting the tickets and I managed to buy 4 in Feb 2020. #BTS — Nhung Tuyet Tran (@nhungtuyettran) August 20, 2021

Parents of fans are chiming in too, tweeting about how much effort they put into getting tickets and what a disappointment this is for their kids.

If bts goes to Toronto next year and performs for 2 days U BEST KNOW IM GOING TO BOTH OF THOSE CONCERTS AND I DONT CARE — zemzemradhi (@zemzemradhi) August 20, 2021

One person said they'd just make up for the cancelled concert by going twice next time.