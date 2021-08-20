Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
BTS cancels Toronto concert and fans are so upset

Toronto BTS fans were upset to learn recently that the K-pop group won't be performing in concert here as part of their Map of the Soul tour.

The entire world tour has unfortunately been cancelled, with ticket holders notified by email.

"Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned," reads an email from Bighit Music that's been posted online.

"Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul tour."

Shows in Seoul were cancelled in February of last year, and the North American leg of the tour was postponed in March, with dates in Europe and Japan postponed prior to ticket sales.

It's a brutal blow to fans after a year of waiting hopefully for concerts, especially large scale ones, to return.

Lots of people were clinging to this as one of few major events to look forward to right now.

Some heartbroken people are tweeting about how they were going to come in from out of town for the show.

One person was even planning on flying in.

Others say it was supposed to be their first ever BTS show, or K-pop show in general.

Still, some people are hopeful, saying they know they'll get a chance to see the band someday.

Others are even sympathizing with the band, saying it must be a tough situation for them and that they will continue to wait as long as it takes.

Many people are lamenting over the great seats they snagged and now will never get to enjoy, one person posting a screenshot of where their seat would have been for the concert.

Parents of fans are chiming in too, tweeting about how much effort they put into getting tickets and what a disappointment this is for their kids.

One person said they'd just make up for the cancelled concert by going twice next time.

