People are wondering if Angelina Jolie is dating The Weeknd

Whether or not The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie may be secretly dating is on everyone's mind this week after the two were spotted attending the same private concert in LA.

The actress and Toronto-born pop star were previously seen having dinner together at the end of June, and now rumours are flying.

🆕️Omgg!! Angelina Jolie and The weeknd supposedly at a party yesterday.

(July 10, 2021)🆕️📸 pic.twitter.com/PCUEERnKhe — Hannah (@MundinhoJolie) July 11, 2021

The duo had dinner together on June 30 at Giorgio Baldi, and attended the Mustafa the Poet concert over the weekend.

Celeb gossip outlet DeuxMoi posted photos of The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie showing them at the same concert...but not necessarily together.

the weeknd and Angelina Jolie i- — doubleM⁷🧈 (@jeontaepjm) July 11, 2021

While there are multiple photos out there of the two stars at the same event, they don't necessarily show them rubbing shoulders (or even getting within six feet of each other).

Jolie even had her children Shiloh and Zahara with her. Doesn't exactly sound like a date.

I actually think The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie would work well together — Ellie (@elliefogel) July 11, 2021

A source told The Sun in July that Jolie's 17-year-old son Pax is a big fan of The Weeknd, so that could be all there is to the connection, though the same source also hinted The Weeknd has a "huge crush" on Jolie.

The Weeknd and Angeline Jolie? omg hawt couple — inco (@incowinco) July 12, 2021

The Weeknd is set to co-write and star in HBO Max series The Idol, and many suspect he's been meeting with Angelina Jolie on a more professional basis as he continues to get into the acting business.

i don't know if angelina is really dating the Weeknd or if they're just friends, but i'm so glad she's hanging out, having fun, meeting new people, LIVING. she especially deserves it after all she's been through in recent years. — Hannah (@MundinhoJolie) July 11, 2021

At the very least, people online think they would make a hot couple, and are expressing support for Jolie, whose romantic life has been constant fodder for the tabloids for years.