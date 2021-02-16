People in Toronto hoping for collab after Drake wishes the Weeknd happy birthday

It's been quite some time since hip hop fans were graced with a track featuring both Drake and The Weeknd, but a birthday message from Champagne Papi himself has fans crossing their fingers for a new collab between the two Toronto sensations.

Scarborough-born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd, is celebrating his 31st birthday today — just a little over a week after his history-making Super Bowl halftime show performance — and Drake shared a short but sweet message on social media wishing the R&B singer well on his big day.

"More Life to the XO genna. @theweeknd," he wrote in the Instagram Story along with what is presumably a years-old photo (judging by The Weeknd's hair) of the two artists working in the studio together.

Toronto's very own Drake greeted Toronto's very own The Weeknd on Instagram today.



The Weeknd turns 31 today.



OVO XO? Hopefully soon. pic.twitter.com/Cd0TYkrt8t — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) February 16, 2021

Drizzy's forthcoming sixth studio album, titled Certified Lover Boy, was postponed in January due to Drake's suspected injury and will instead be released later this year, and fans are hoping the birthday message means the two artists are on good terms and working on a track for the album.

Drake and The Weeknd have had a notoriously rocky relationship, with the former acting as a mentor and friend to the latter in the early days of his career.

In more recent years, however, there's been much speculation of a possible rift between the two performers, though fans are hoping this birthday message means they've put whatever differences they may have aside in the name of the music.

I’d love to see all the classic duos on here:



- Drake & Lil Wayne

- Drake & Rick Ross

- Drake & Meek Mill

- Drake & Future

- Drake & Rihanna

- Drake & The Weeknd

- Drake & Drake https://t.co/KsDOlYa16G — Tonds (@OVOTonds) February 14, 2021

And this isn't the first time Drake has extended an olive branch to The Weeknd in recent months.

Drake wishing Abel a happy birthday. Streets need new OVOXO smh @drake @theweeknd — Craig McCafferty (@Craig_Gooner4) February 16, 2021

Back in November, The Weeknd called the Grammy Awards corrupt after the nominations were announced and he was snubbed completely despite having some of the biggest hits of the year.

And Drake quickly came out in support of his fellow Toronto artist.

Drake, who has had his ups and downs with his fellow Toronto artist, shows support for The Weeknd after his #Grammys snub. pic.twitter.com/CjCDR4Chgx — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) November 26, 2020

"I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

"It's like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can't change their ways. The other day I said The Weeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way. This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come."

@Drake there better be a song w @theweeknd on CLB pic.twitter.com/2EZOn6ipki — xo layna♡ || abel day !!! (@zaynkapalot) February 16, 2021

Here's hoping the messages of support really do mean the two musicians have reconciled whatever beef they may have had and are working hard to bring another OVOXO collaboration to fans in the coming months.