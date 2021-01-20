Toronto artist Charlotte Day Wilson is featured on Biden's inauguration playlist

If you're one of the hundreds of millions of people who are tuning in to the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris this afternoon, you may want to have a listen to the official playlist to make the experience complete — and, surprisingly, to hear a more local sound.

Are you planning your #Inauguration2021 at-home watch party?



Well let us take one thing off your plate — @DJDNice and @TheRaedio came up with the perfect playlist for you to dance the night away as we ring in our new leaders. 💃🏼🕺https://t.co/QSKjH4uemj pic.twitter.com/OqqKK88NkI — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 15, 2021

The 46-song (for the 46th president), three hour-long soundtrack compiled by music consultancy company Raedio and DJ D-Nice includes a ton of feel-good jams suited perfectly for the occassion of welcoming the new administration.

Among hits that run the gamut from Bob Marley's Could You Be Loved to Tame Impala's Let It Happen is one amazing collaboration from two Canadian artists, one of whom is from Toronto.

What You Need, the 2019 single from Montreal-based Haitian-Canadian R&Ber Kayranada and Toronto singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson, holds a coveted spot on the list, which was sanctioned by the Biden Inaugural Committee itself and is available for streaming on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.

Twenty-eight-year-old Wilson shared the exciting via social media earlier this week with the cheeky caption "just putting this here, because Kay and I are on this hehe."

Just putting this here, because Kay and I are on this hehe https://t.co/gFb5HvGD2U — Charlotte Day Wilson (@chardaywilson) January 16, 2021

Fitting lyrics of "it's what you need, what you need" run over chilled-out tune and catchy beat that makes you want to get up and dance to commemmorate today (if you're not doing that already).

As Biden said in his speech, "This is democracy's day... We've learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile, and at this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed."