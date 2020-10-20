Music
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
shawn mendes wonder

The trailer for the new Shawn Mendes doc is out and people can't get over the shower scene

The internet is buzzing about the newly-released trailer for In Wonder, the upcoming Netflix biopic about Shawn Mendes — and it isn't just because of the epic performance shots or deep emotional tenor of the clip.

Released on Tuesday, the preview has gotten a whole lot of attention, especially for its opening scene, which features the 22-year-old Pickering singer — who is known to frequent Toronto — shirtless in the shower.

Social media users are now absolutely freaking about the film in the best way, saying the steamy scene may just be the main reason they'll watch it, or that it's bound to be "so hot it'll eradicate COVID," among other jokes.

It's unknown whether Netflix knew what they were doing by kicking the trailer off with the shot, but it's definitely gotten people more excited than ever to see the feature-length flick.

Between Mendes and Netflix's Twitter posts of the trailer alone, it has amassed nearly a million views on the platform in less than three hours.

Though the brief shower moment has been the focus thus far, the documentary clearly has a lot of substance to it, too, with a whole lot of touching, intimate footage from Mendes' performances and his life in general, including his upbringing, struggles on the road, and relationship with fellow musician Camila Cabello, who he says in the trailer "all" of his songs are about.

"You first get on the stage and ego comes rushing in, and it goes 'don't mess up.' And then 30 seconds in, you go 'Oh yeah, I'm just a guy and I love music. Time to surrender,'" his voice says over shots of him playing a massive, sold-out arena in the two-and-a-half minute video.

"This isn't a story about a famous musician, this is a story about a guy growing up," he adds.

The doc, which was a TIFF Special Event Selection, comes ahead of Mendes' upcoming album, Wonder, and will be available to stream starting Nov.23.

Lead photo by

Netflix

