Toronto couple makes elopement music video after their wedding was cancelled

What better way to celebrate getting married during a global pandemic than to make the coolest Toronto-themed elopement music video?

On Monday, Darrell and Shannon Faria shared a glimpse of their wedding which, thanks to COVID-19, was not exactly how they planned.

While they originally expected to get married with 200 guests in attendance in September, things took a turn as the coronavirus continued to spread.

"We just didn't feel comfortable or confident to have anything really," Shannon told blogTO, adding that they thought they'd just postpone the wedding indefinitely.

However, an episode of The Office changed everything. More specifically, the episode where lead characters Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly get married.

"The moment where they look at each other and they disappear and they elope and they have their wedding, but they've already done their beautiful, intimate, darling little wedding and it just spoke such volumes to us," Darrell said.

So although their big wedding plans were cancelled, the couple made the most of it by eloping and creating a wedding music video set to Apeshit by The Carters instead.

What's even more impressive is that Darrell and Shannon rapped the song for the video themselves.

"If Beyonce even remotely sees, that's like wedding present, done," Darrell joked.

"They're the epitome of relationship goals," Shannon added.

The video also shows Darrell and Shannon going around to some of their favourite Toronto spots like Graffiti Alley, the Royal Ontario Museum, and more.

"We wanted to eat amazing local food, our little restaurants around town, and we wanted to see dinosaurs at the R.O.M., and take pictures in Graffiti Alley by our house," Darrell said, adding that everything was filmed on an iPhone.

Adding another personal touch to the video, Shannon and Darrell decided that the best place to elope would be on the balcony of their new condo.

"We started looking at places, we looked at city hall, we looked at little chapels," Shannon said.

"But we moved into our condo recently and we were like, this is our home, Toronto is our home and we really want to showcase that so we decided to get married in our apartment, on the balcony."

You've got to get creative if you want to get married in 2020!