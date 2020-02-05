BTS fans scramble to buy tickets for Toronto shows as presale begins

BTS fans in Toronto were ecstatic to learn that the beloved K-pop group would be stopping in the city on their world tour this coming May, and that excitement only grew when presale tickets went on sale at 3 p.m. today.

Only select fans were lucky enough to receive a presale code, and some even tried to use reverse psychology to get one.

no offence but, getting pre sale for bts in toronto actually sucks. https://t.co/eWDL8LuipB — H 🌸 (@aaniluuuu) February 5, 2020

But once 3 p.m. rolled around, only those lucky enough to have a code could go online and try for some of the most in-demand tickets for the May shows.

And of course, purchasing tickets wasn't smooth sailing for every member of the BTS ARMY.

Some were forced to wait in an endlessly long online queue.

Started at 1789 in the bts waiting room for toronto on Sunday, May 31. — Jason Bouchard (@JasonBouchard88) February 5, 2020

And others were randomly kicked out of line altogether.

Same thing happened to me too 😭😭😭 — seesaw⁷ 轉 (@_akaagustd) February 5, 2020

A glitch on Ticketmaster left some worried they wouldn't be able to get back in the queue.

are you all back in queue to try again for gold? i hope this is just a big mistake and it'll be fine but I'm scared now. also is this for the toronto show? — Luna (@wackynonsense) February 5, 2020

And some made it all the way to the end of the finish line but were kicked out right at checkout.

Has anyone one maanaged to get tickets to Toronto day 2? I got kicked out at checkout and I see a lot of other with the same on my feed. @BTS_twt — Lea⑦ ~~🇨🇦 (@lea4M47_1NG) February 5, 2020

As of 4 p.m., all gold soundcheck tickets, which are arguably the best you can buy, were sold out for both Toronto shows.

There is literally zero gold soundcheck left for BTS Toronto dates, I am sorry to everyone who didn't get a presale code #BTSPresale — May ☕ (@TaegiMay) February 5, 2020

But thankfully, despite some inevitable mishaps, many fans got the exact tickets they were hoping for.

Some die-hard fans even secured tickets for both nights.

Going to both BTS Toronto dates and I get to experience both perspectives: soundcheck and upper level😭 — TaeKook💋 (@btsateeztoronto) February 5, 2020

And though all floor seats were made available for presale, some upper sections have luckily been reserved for public onsale which starts this Friday at 3 p.m.