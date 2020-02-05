Music
Mira Miller
Posted 44 minutes ago
ticketmaster bts toronto

BTS fans scramble to buy tickets for Toronto shows as presale begins

BTS fans in Toronto were ecstatic to learn that the beloved K-pop group would be stopping in the city on their world tour this coming May, and that excitement only grew when presale tickets went on sale at 3 p.m. today. 

Only select fans were lucky enough to receive a presale code, and some even tried to use reverse psychology to get one. 

But once 3 p.m. rolled around, only those lucky enough to have a code could go online and try for some of the most in-demand tickets for the May shows. 

And of course, purchasing tickets wasn't smooth sailing for every member of the BTS ARMY. 

Some were forced to wait in an endlessly long online queue. 

And others were randomly kicked out of line altogether. 

A glitch on Ticketmaster left some worried they wouldn't be able to get back in the queue. 

And some made it all the way to the end of the finish line but were kicked out right at checkout. 

As of 4 p.m., all gold soundcheck tickets, which are arguably the best you can buy, were sold out for both Toronto shows. 

But thankfully, despite some inevitable mishaps, many fans got the exact tickets they were hoping for. 

Some die-hard fans even secured tickets for both nights. 

And though all floor seats were made available for presale, some upper sections have luckily been reserved for public onsale which starts this Friday at 3 p.m.

