bon jovi tour

Bon Jovi is stopping in Toronto on his 2020 tour but without Bryan Adams

Bon Jovi is embarking on a North American tour this summer, and Toronto fans (your parents included) will be glad to hear that the band has a Canadian date at the city's Scotiabank Arena on July 10.

Concertgoers can bet that the band will be playing some unheard tracks from its brand new album, which is due out sometime later this year. And, ticketholders for all the 2020 tour dates will apparently get exclusive access to a CD copy of Bon Jovi 2020.

Some Canadians eager to attend the show are sadly noticing that though Bryan Adams is the opening act for the duration of the tour, the Kingston, Ontario-born musician won't be playing in Toronto for some reason.

It is one of only two nights of the 18-date tour that Adams won't be a part of — a bit strange given that it's the only Canadian stop on the tour.

Any die-hard Adams fans will have to travel to nearby shows in Newark, Detroit or New York City to catch his set.

The tour's pre-sale through Live Nation starts on January 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Regular ticket sales commence at the same time on January 24.

