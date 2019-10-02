Graffiti Alley in Toronto is transforming into an all night silent disco party

As if the alley where graffiti is legal wasn't a cool enough attraction already, soon it'll transform into an all-night silent disco.

Come October 5, Nuit Blanche will take over the city for one night, and Toronto will be filled with creative and unique art installations and experiences.

The Queen Street West BIA just announced their lineup of programming that will take place during the event, which includes three public art installations that are not part of the official Nuit Blanche program.

Titled Out of Site, the lineup of events will see Graffiti Alley's collection of street art and murals completely lit up for all to see and enjoy.

While admiring the beautifully lit art along the walls of the alley, you will also get to party it up at the silent disco, where you can dance to music listened to through headphones, created by Artform.

But the programming in Graffiti Alley is just one of three events set for Queen West on Saturday night.

Tron Experience by Bruno Billio at Campbell House will transform the Toronto landmark with tape and black light, highlighting its architectural features and interior details.

The installation is inspired by the 1982 American sci-fi film Tron, and it will be both futuristic and historic all at once.

The third installation in the Out of Site lineup will address climate change and its impact on the Arctic.

Created by architects Kregg Fordyce and Stefano Pujatti, the installation features a Carrara Marble origami bear standing in a pool of oil at Denison Ave. and Queen St. West.

Titled We Are The Bear, the almost-life-sized bear will be accompanied by video footage of calving glaciers, evidence of the impact of the melting polar ice cap.