Queen musical We Will Rock You is coming to Toronto

If you were one of the many movie-goers who contributed to the $903.2 million grossed by Bohemian Rhapsody last year, you're probably going to want to see this.

We Will Rock You, the Queen-inspired musical, is coming to Toronto and it's bringing the legendary group's greatest hits with it.

The musical originally debuted in 2002, and it's now being revived for a North American tour beginning September 3.

While Bohemian Rhapsody follows the life of Queen's lead singer Freddy Mercury, We Will Rock You is a fictional show set to Queen's music.

It's a futuristic story that follows characters Galileo and Scaramouche ⁠— both of which are names in the lyrics of the band's most famous song, Bohemian Rhapsody.

In the musical, Galileo and Scaramouche must save rock 'n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world where the genre has died and there are no musical instruments left.

The show includes some of Queen's most beloved songs, such as We Are The Champions, Somebody To Love, Don't Stop Me Now, Under Pressure, Bohemian Rhapsody, and not surprisingly, We Will Rock You.

The musical begins its North American tour in Winnipeg, and it'll run for two nights at Meridian hall ⁠— currently known as the Sony Centre ⁠— in Toronto on February 7 and 8.