This is going to be the weekend of Drake in Toronto

Get ready for Drake, Drake and more Drake in Toronto this weekend. The 6ix god has lots going on right now, and it's all happening within the span of a few days.

Drake just released a new compilation album today. It's called Care Package and it includes all the rapper's songs that aren't currently available on streaming platforms.

The Motion, Can I, Girls Love Beyoncé and 5 AM in Toronto are just a few of the songs he'll be releasing.

Drake will also be at an exclusive event celebrating the launch of UNINTERRUPTED Canada, LeBron James' and Maverick Carter's athlete empowerment brand. Drake is a partner on the project.

The private, invite-only event will be held at The St. Regis Hotel tonight.

This weekend also marks the return of Drake's ninth annual OVO Fest after a year-long hiatus.

Tickets for the two-day festival are technically sold out, but there are still lots of re-sale tickets out there if you're willing to dish out some big bucks.

On top of all that, the brand new Eaton Centre OVO store is set to open its doors this Saturday at 9:30 a.m on the top level of the mall.

im missing ovo fest AND the eaton centre store grand opening BRUH — 🚗 (@ovolowry) August 1, 2019

There's no word yet on whether Drake will make an appearance at the opening, but the rapper has a history of surprising fans and showing up when it's unexpected.

Euphoria, the much-talked about coming-of-age HBO drama for which Drake is an executive producer, will also air its season finale this weekend.

Many are saying it seems highly unlikely this could all be merely a coincidence.

In the span of a week Drake will have:

- Released an album full of fan favorites to streaming services

- launched the Canadian branch of @uninterrupted alongside LeBron James

- have the show Euphoria, a show he executive produces, have its season finale

He’s on fire right now — Bryce Hayes (@nxtprodigy) August 1, 2019

Either way, Drake is pretty much taking over the city this weekend and I'm definitely not mad about it.