Music
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
drake care package

This is going to be the weekend of Drake in Toronto

Get ready for Drake, Drake and more Drake in Toronto this weekend. The 6ix god has lots going on right now, and it's all happening within the span of a few days. 

Drake just released a new compilation album today. It's called Care Package and it includes all the rapper's songs that aren't currently available on streaming platforms. 

The MotionCan IGirls Love Beyoncé and 5 AM in Toronto are just a few of the songs he'll be releasing. 

Care Package available everywhere now.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake will also be at an exclusive event celebrating the launch of UNINTERRUPTED Canada, LeBron James' and Maverick Carter's athlete empowerment brand. Drake is a partner on the project.

The private, invite-only event will be held at The St. Regis Hotel tonight.

This weekend also marks the return of Drake's ninth annual OVO Fest after a year-long hiatus.

Tickets for the two-day festival are technically sold out, but there are still lots of re-sale tickets out there if you're willing to dish out some big bucks. 

On top of all that, the brand new Eaton Centre OVO store is set to open its doors this Saturday at 9:30 a.m on the top level of the mall. 

There's no word yet on whether Drake will make an appearance at the opening, but the rapper has a history of surprising fans and showing up when it's unexpected. 

Euphoria, the much-talked about coming-of-age HBO drama for which Drake is an executive producer, will also air its season finale this weekend.

Euphoria picked up for Season 2 😁 OBVIOUSLYYYYYYYYY 💨

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Many are saying it seems highly unlikely this could all be merely a coincidence. 

Either way, Drake is pretty much taking over the city this weekend and I'm definitely not mad about it. 

Lead photo by

champagnepapi

