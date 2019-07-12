Tickets to this year's OVO Fest are ridiculously expensive

Say what you will about this year's decidedly, um, "vintage" lineup: Drake's OVO Fest remains the hottest ticket in town — and unless you've already scored a seat (or have thousands of dollars to spare), your chances of getting in are slim.

Tickets for the ninth annual OVO Fest went on sale this morning at 10 a.m., just one day after Drizzy himself officially announced the return of his headline-making concert series after a year-long hiatus.

As we've seen in years past, Ticketmaster was almost immediately overwhelmed.

Absolutely devastated. I waited in queue before the OVO Fest tickets were released and still didn’t get them! Now scalpers are selling it for 10x the price. I guess I won’t be watching @Drake perform this year.. again.. 😞 pic.twitter.com/upKsqv0qOj — aarohi.kumar (@aarohi_kumar) July 12, 2019

Few were surprised by the queue, as this is Toronto and waiting in line is sort of what we do.

What fans hadn't predicted was how high ticket prices would be once they finally got through.

Are you fffing kidding me?? I just spent 45 mins waiting to purchase tickets to #OVOFest to see #Drake in #Toronto and after waiting in the queue for "2000 people" ahead of me (I was in at 10 am) #Ticketmaster only now reveals the ticket prices, with General Admission $1000??!! pic.twitter.com/TfXEPBLAis — Lisa Santonato (@lisasantonato) July 12, 2019

As of 10:30 a.m., tickets to the August 5 show at Toronto's Budweiser Stage — which has only Drake on the bill — were completely sold out, save for a handful of floor seats going for $2,500 each.

A few seats were still available starting at around $800, at press time, to the August 4 show featuring B2k, Chingy, the Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, LLoyd and Bobby V.

Dear Mr. Aubrey Graham,



You have audacity to have me wait all this time for OVO Fest to make me try to pay rent prices to see you from the grass. Are you mad??



Best,

Momo pic.twitter.com/7VNPu0RwSM — Boujee Banton🇧🇧 (@TheDivine_Riah) July 12, 2019

Those who've successfully scored tickets have had the most luck with two-day passes, it seems.

Many fans are crushed nonetheless to have missed out on getting tickets at all because of how much they cost.

Really sucks how Drake is doing his fans this year with these ridiculous prices. Goes to show the artist doesn’t really care about the fans, just the money... 😪 #OVOFest pic.twitter.com/qQ8m0ThwO8 — ⁶𓅓 October’s finest 💭 (@ovotellie) July 12, 2019

Those who've been around since the beginning are reminiscing fondly on the days when tickets to OVO Fest cost as little as $40 for lawn seats.

"OVO Fest got me feelin' old. I remember when I used to buy 3 sets of tickets. Scalp 2 and use the profits for the 3rd," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Now you need to know a computer that can crack the code to get lawns."

$500 for lawns ?? @Drake shit I remember first year was $40 . Any chance the concert will be televised lol #OVOFest — mike (@MikeMedeiros07) July 12, 2019

Capitalism, am I right?